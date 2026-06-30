Wall Street's Record-Breaking Quarter: Navigating Geopolitical Tensions and Inflation

Wall Streets Main Indexes Were On Course To Close June With Their Strongest Quarterly Gains In Years

Wall Street's principal indexes are on track for their most significant quarterly wins in years, highlighting the stock market's resilience despite looming geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns.

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are poised for their best quarter in six years, while the Dow is heading towards its most substantial quarterly rise since 2022. Global stocks, defying energy market disruptions and geopolitical strife, are also set for a strong second quarter.

Gina Martin Adams, chief market strategist at HB Wealth, suggested that geopolitical tensions might not be the primary driver for stocks unless there's a more severe disruption in oil supply from events like the Strait of Hormuz closure. As of the latest trading, indices are seeing modest gains, with investors buoyed by optimism despite potential Federal Reserve rate hikes.