Coal India Unveils Ambitious R&D Strategy for Green Energy Transformation

Coal India Limited (CIL) is significantly boosting its research and development (R&D) budget, aiming to invest approximately Rs 1,900 crore by the fiscal year 2030. This move is part of an effort to adapt to the evolving energy market, the company announced in a press release.

The state-owned mining giant accelerated its R&D endeavors in fiscal year 2024-25 with the establishment of the National Centre for Coal and Energy Research (NaCCER). As a hub-and-spoke model, CIL's focus has shifted from preliminary studies to developing prototypes at higher technology readiness levels.

"Our goal is to elevate R&D to drive future growth and technological evolution," a senior CIL official stated, noting the sharp increase in R&D expenditure. From Rs 61 crore in FY2023-24, CIL's R&D spending reached Rs 245 crore in FY2024-25. This shift aligns with government mandates requiring annual R&D expenditures to average 1% of the past three years' pre-tax profits.

To foster innovation, CIL has crafted a comprehensive R&D policy and established three Centres of Excellence in collaboration with premier IITs. The CoEs—CLEANZ in Hyderabad, CSE in Madras, and IMiN at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad—serve as research extensions for pilot projects and technology validation. CIL has pledged Rs 253 crore for these centers, with disbursements planned in phases.

Moreover, CIL oversees 19 R&D initiatives valued at Rs 225 crore and an additional 13 research projects at the CoEs, addressing strategic areas such as clean coal technologies and sustainable energy solutions. These include carbon capture, syngas utilization, and mine repurposing.

On the global front, CIL collaborates with Canada’s Ergo Exergy, Sweden's Ericsson, and Australia's CSIRO to enhance operations in underground coal gasification, 5G deployment, and research advancement.