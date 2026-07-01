Supreme Court Shifts Balance: A Defeat for Trump on Citizenship, Victory on Transgender Sports

The Us Supreme Court Handed President Donald Trump A Painful Defeat On Tuesday By Rejecting His Move To Restrict Birthright Citizenship On The Final Day Of Its Momentous Term

The Supreme Court of the United States issued a defining decision on Tuesday, striking down President Donald Trump's attempt to limit birthright citizenship. This came on the final day of a term noted for its impactful rulings.

Alongside this, the court upheld state-enforced bans against transgender athletes competing in women's sports teams. With a conservative majority, the court continues to navigate contentious cultural and legal issues.

Concurrent rulings affected campaign finance laws and fortified President Trump's influence in other governmental matters, illustrating the nuanced and far-reaching decisions of the nation’s top judicial body.