Shaking Shores: Earthquake Rumbles Off Mexico's Coast
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit near Mexico's Sinaloa in the Gulf of California. The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) reported this event, detailing its occurrence at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremor highlights the seismic activity prevalent in this oceanic region.
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been recorded near Mexico's Sinaloa, in the waters of the Gulf of California, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (approximately 6.21 miles), revealing significant tectonic movement in this volatile area.
This incident underscores the persistent seismic activity that characterizes the region, drawing attention to the geological dynamics at play beneath the ocean floor.
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