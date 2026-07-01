Shaking Shores: Earthquake Rumbles Off Mexico's Coast

An Earthquake Of Magnitude Struck Off The Coast Of Mexicos Sinaloa In The Gulf Of California On Tuesday

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been recorded near Mexico's Sinaloa, in the waters of the Gulf of California, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (approximately 6.21 miles), revealing significant tectonic movement in this volatile area.

This incident underscores the persistent seismic activity that characterizes the region, drawing attention to the geological dynamics at play beneath the ocean floor.