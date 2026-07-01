S&P 500 Achieves Best Quarterly Gains Since 2020 Amid Economic Optimism

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their largest quarterly gains since 2020, fueled by investor optimism about economic growth despite lingering Middle East tensions. A memorandum of understanding was signed by Iran and the U.S., but tensions persist. Technology stocks were among the top gainers, while interest rate concerns continue to loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Sp And Nasdaq Finished Out The Quarter With Their Biggest Quarterly Gains Since As Investors Remained Upbeat About Economic And Earnings Growth Even Amid The Middle East Conflict The Indexes Ended Higher For The Day As Well On Tuesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 01:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 01:31 IST
S&P 500 Achieves Best Quarterly Gains Since 2020 Amid Economic Optimism
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The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the quarter with their most substantial gains since 2020, driven by optimism about economic and earnings growth, despite ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. Technology was a leading sector contributing to the S&P 500's performance.

The quarterly optimism was bolstered by a memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 17 to end their four-month conflict, although recent skirmishes have tested the commitment. A Qatari official noted that U.S. envoys in Doha are not meeting high-level Iranian officials.

Despite geopolitical risks, the U.S. economy and corporate earnings have surpassed expectations, according to Oliver Pursche of Wealthspire Advisors. The S&P 500 gained 55.97 points, while the Nasdaq added 374.62 points. Analysts from BofA suggest energy and financial sectors may outperform in the coming months as interest rate hike concerns loom.

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