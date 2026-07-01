S&P 500 Achieves Best Quarterly Gains Since 2020 Amid Economic Optimism
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their largest quarterly gains since 2020, fueled by investor optimism about economic growth despite lingering Middle East tensions. A memorandum of understanding was signed by Iran and the U.S., but tensions persist. Technology stocks were among the top gainers, while interest rate concerns continue to loom.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended the quarter with their most substantial gains since 2020, driven by optimism about economic and earnings growth, despite ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. Technology was a leading sector contributing to the S&P 500's performance.
The quarterly optimism was bolstered by a memorandum of understanding signed between Iran and the U.S. on June 17 to end their four-month conflict, although recent skirmishes have tested the commitment. A Qatari official noted that U.S. envoys in Doha are not meeting high-level Iranian officials.
Despite geopolitical risks, the U.S. economy and corporate earnings have surpassed expectations, according to Oliver Pursche of Wealthspire Advisors. The S&P 500 gained 55.97 points, while the Nasdaq added 374.62 points. Analysts from BofA suggest energy and financial sectors may outperform in the coming months as interest rate hike concerns loom.
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