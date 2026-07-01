U.S. Investigates Drugmakers Over China Ties

The U.S. House Select Committee on China's head has initiated probes into five drugmakers such as Merck and AbbVie for conducting clinical trials in China, which may bolster the country's military capacity. The investigations signify rising concern over China's biotech industry involvement and potential security risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Chair Of The Us House Select Committee On China Opened National Security Investigations Into Whether Five Drugmakers Including Merck And Abbvie Have Been Involved In Clinical Trials Conducted In China That Helped Fuel The Communist Countrys Military Capability In The Letters To Merck And Abbvie Dated Monday And First Reported By Reuters On Tuesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 01:40 IST
U.S. Investigates Drugmakers Over China Ties
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In a significant move, the chair of the U.S. House Select Committee on China has launched national security investigations into five major drugmakers, including Merck and AbbVie. The inquiries focus on whether the companies' clinical trials in China are inadvertently contributing to the enhancement of the nation's military capabilities.

Republican Representative John Moolenaar, in letters dated Monday and disclosed by Reuters, questions Merck and AbbVie about their due diligence, data protection, and other standards at trial sites in China, specifically in Xinjiang and military hospitals. Similar requests were sent to Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

This scrutiny comes amidst China's rapidly growing biotech sector, which outpaces the United States in early-stage drug trials. The committee highlights potential ethical and security risks for American companies, amidst China's rise as a biotech powerhouse, posing challenges to U.S. leadership in the industry.

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