Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gears Up for Major Capital Raising

Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to raise $1.23 billion through new shares and convertible bonds to fund capital expenditure. The initiative aims to enhance key sectors such as aircraft engines and hydrogen supply in light of rising defence needs. Convertible bonds are gaining popularity as interest rates rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Japans Kawasaki Heavy Industries Is Finalising Plans To Raise About Billion Yen Billion By Issuing New Shares And Convertible Bonds To Fund Capital Expenditure | Updated: 01-07-2026 09:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 09:24 IST
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Gears Up for Major Capital Raising

Kawasaki Heavy Industries in Japan is on the verge of raising approximately 200 billion yen ($1.23 billion) through the issuance of new shares and convertible bonds, according to insider sources.

The decision is anticipated imminently, with sales primarily targeting overseas institutional investors. Though no formal announcement has been made, the company's stock dipped 7% over dilution concerns. The raised funds will bolster its investments in crucial sectors including aircraft engines and hydrogen supply, coinciding with the government's strategic sector and defence enhancements.

As interest rates climb, convertible bonds, which avoid immediate shareholder dilution, are increasingly favored, with Japanese firms raising nearly $7 billion by mid-June 2023. Kawasaki Heavy's CEO sees opportunities in Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's strategic investment targets. The company, a major player in defense manufacturing, is expanding collaborations with tech giants like Nvidia and has joined Airbus on drone development. It anticipates record profits amid rising military spending and regional tensions.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026