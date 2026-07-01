Oman Air Expands Horizons with New Muscat-Singapore Route and North Asia Ambitions

Oman Air Is Looking To Capitalise On The Gulf States Appeal As A Largely Untapped Tourism Destination As It Launches Flights From Muscat To Singapore On Thursday And Considers An Expansion To North Asia Over The Next Year

Oman Air is tapping into the potential of Oman's allure as an emerging tourism hotspot by launching direct flights from Muscat to Singapore. The initiative represents a strategic move to broaden its network and capitalize on the Gulf state's largely unexplored tourism prospects.

This new Singapore route, scheduled to begin service soon, is bolstered by Oman Air's cost-efficient operations and its strategic alliance with the oneworld network. CEO Con Korfiatis noted that while previous attempts to connect through Kuala Lumpur fell short, the direct link to Singapore, a global travel hub, marks a turning point.

Through its ongoing transformation plan, Oman Air has been streamlining operations by trimming routes, renegotiating contracts, and optimizing fleet usage. As part of these efforts, the airline is targeting an ambitious seat occupancy rate of 75% or higher for its Singapore flights and envisions expanding into North Asia, targeting markets in China, Japan, and South Korea.