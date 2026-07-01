Oman Air Expands Horizons with New Muscat-Singapore Route and North Asia Ambitions
Oman Air is set to enhance its reach by launching a direct flight from Muscat to Singapore while eyeing further expansion into North Asia. The airline focuses on growing tourism in Oman and aims for high seat occupancy. Recent transformations include route cuts and increased fleet utilization.
Oman Air is tapping into the potential of Oman's allure as an emerging tourism hotspot by launching direct flights from Muscat to Singapore. The initiative represents a strategic move to broaden its network and capitalize on the Gulf state's largely unexplored tourism prospects.
This new Singapore route, scheduled to begin service soon, is bolstered by Oman Air's cost-efficient operations and its strategic alliance with the oneworld network. CEO Con Korfiatis noted that while previous attempts to connect through Kuala Lumpur fell short, the direct link to Singapore, a global travel hub, marks a turning point.
Through its ongoing transformation plan, Oman Air has been streamlining operations by trimming routes, renegotiating contracts, and optimizing fleet usage. As part of these efforts, the airline is targeting an ambitious seat occupancy rate of 75% or higher for its Singapore flights and envisions expanding into North Asia, targeting markets in China, Japan, and South Korea.