Harry Brook's Aspiration: A Potential Captaincy for England

Harry Brook expressed his willingness to captain England's test team, considering it an honour and privilege. Already the white-ball skipper, he sees the possibility of leading in all formats despite the challenges. Brook remains content playing for England, even without the captaincy role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Harry Brook Said It Would Be An Honour To Captain Englands Test Team If Asked And Believes He Can Handle The Demands Of Leading His Country Across All Three Formats Brook | Updated: 01-07-2026 08:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 08:50 IST
Harry Brook's Aspiration: A Potential Captaincy for England
Harry Brook

Harry Brook, England's current white-ball captain, expressed his readiness to take on the role of test team captain if approached, describing it as an 'honour and a privilege'. Despite the challenges, Brook believes he can handle the demands of leading across all three formats.

With Ben Stokes retiring from international cricket, speculation has risen around Brook, who served as vice-captain in England's previous test series against New Zealand. Brook acknowledged the possibility, stating, "It would be an honour and a privilege to be test captain – the pinnacle of our sport."

Brook also mentioned that although the decision rests with those above him, he would be prepared if asked. He emphasized that his lack of involvement in franchise cricket could allow him to focus on fitness and readiness for multiple formats. Brook will next lead England's T20 team against India, underscoring his commitment to playing for England regardless of his leadership role.

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