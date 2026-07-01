Cracking Down on the Big Four: Australia Considers Regulatory Overhaul

The Australian Government Said On Wednesday It Was Considering Breaking Up The Big Four Accounting Firms And Bringing Them Under The Corporate Regulators Purview Following Some Highprofile Scandals In The Sector The Proposals

The Australian government is contemplating significant regulatory changes for the Big Four accounting firms in response to recent scandals that have shaken the industry. Proposed measures include reducing partnership sizes and aligning them with international standards, according to a paper from the Treasury department.

Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino highlighted incidents of dishonest behavior by firms like Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC, which have revealed regulatory weaknesses. In particular, the PwC tax leaks scandal has sparked parliamentary inquiries, with recommendations that are yet to be fully implemented.

Stakeholders from the Big Four have shown support for the Treasury's proposals, seeing them as a step towards restoring public trust. Meanwhile, the debate continues on whether the Australian Securities and Investments Commission should have a larger role in regulating these entities.