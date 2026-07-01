Cracking Down on the Big Four: Australia Considers Regulatory Overhaul

The Australian government is weighing the possibility of dismantling the Big Four accounting firms due to recent scandals. Proposed measures include imposing a cap on partnerships and considering both structural and operational separation. The government aims to enhance oversight and restore trust in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Australian Government Said On Wednesday It Was Considering Breaking Up The Big Four Accounting Firms And Bringing Them Under The Corporate Regulators Purview Following Some Highprofile Scandals In The Sector The Proposals | Updated: 01-07-2026 08:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 08:55 IST
Cracking Down on the Big Four: Australia Considers Regulatory Overhaul
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The Australian government is contemplating significant regulatory changes for the Big Four accounting firms in response to recent scandals that have shaken the industry. Proposed measures include reducing partnership sizes and aligning them with international standards, according to a paper from the Treasury department.

Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino highlighted incidents of dishonest behavior by firms like Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC, which have revealed regulatory weaknesses. In particular, the PwC tax leaks scandal has sparked parliamentary inquiries, with recommendations that are yet to be fully implemented.

Stakeholders from the Big Four have shown support for the Treasury's proposals, seeing them as a step towards restoring public trust. Meanwhile, the debate continues on whether the Australian Securities and Investments Commission should have a larger role in regulating these entities.

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