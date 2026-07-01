Water Disputes Heighten Tensions Between Pakistan and India

In a profound statement underscoring the delicate water politics of South Asia, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has linked regional stability to the compliance with the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. He emphasized that any challenge to Pakistan's water rights would elicit a firm national response, asserting that peace comes at a cost.

Failing to placate New Delhi's concerns over militancy, Bhutto-Zardari condemned the weaponization of water resources, labeling it a breach of international law. Facing internal criticism for water mismanagement, he reiterated that Pakistan would not compromise its sovereignty or the rights of its populace over this issue.

The rhetoric escalated as Bilawal and other Pakistani officials urged India to adhere to treaty terms, describing the Indus River as the lifeline of Pakistan. Meanwhile, Islamabad's diplomatic isolation persists as New Delhi holds fast on suspending the water-sharing agreement post-terror attack in Pahalgam, citing Pakistan's inaction against terror networks as the primary impasse.