Netanyahu Announces Independence from US Aid, Reaffirms Security Strategy

In a significant policy announcement on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared his intention to end Israel's reliance on American financial aid, asserting that the country's economy no longer requires such subsidies. He detailed a broad strategy aimed at strengthening Israel’s security, sovereignty, and diplomatic activities.

Positioning Israel as a self-reliant nation, Netanyahu stated, 'I want to stop American aid. It's like welfare; I don't want it.' He argued that Israel's fiscal stability renders outside support negligible and that the process to cease this aid should begin this year.

Reaffirming a strong stance on territorial issues, Netanyahu reiterated opposition to Palestinian statehood by declaring, 'Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people. No Palestinian state will be established here.' Additionally, he emphasized a proactive military strategy against external threats, underscoring readiness for pre-emptive strikes against adversaries like Iran and Hezbollah.