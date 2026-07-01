Oil Companies Cut Commercial LPG Prices Amid Ongoing Market Adjustments

In a notable move, oil marketing companies have announced a reduction in the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, bringing the cost down to Rs 2,930 in Delhi. This Rs 183.50 price cut takes effect on July 1. Additionally, the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder sees a Rs 13 decrease in price, available now at Rs 808.50.

The adjustment follows a series of price fluctuations over recent months. In June, domestic LPG prices were hiked by Rs 29, pushing the cost of a 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi from Rs 913 to Rs 942. The previous increase in March saw an uptick of Rs 60 due to global energy market disturbances attributed to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

These pricing dynamics are crucial for sectors like eateries and small businesses where LPG forms a significant part of operational expenses. Past hikes in both commercial and domestic LPG prices reflect the intricate balance oil marketing companies strive to maintain in response to global and regional pressures.