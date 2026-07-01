Defamation Drama: TR Baalu Withdraws Rs 100 Crore Case Against BJP's Annamalai

In a significant legal update, former Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai has revealed that DMK MP TR Baalu has retracted the Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed against him over the controversial publication known as the "DMK Files." Annamalai maintained his stance on allegations against the DMK government and its leaders.

Posting on X, Annamalai detailed how Baalu had initially pursued legal action seeking substantial damages, prompted by Annamalai's release of alleged asset details of Baalu and his family. Annamalai claimed to have personally argued and cross-examined during the trial, details of which are publicly accessible.

Further into the proceedings, Annamalai filed a counter case after Baalu allegedly made defamatory remarks during a court session. Annamalai expressed appreciation for the BJP legal team's support during the trial, reiterating his commitment to his accusations. In earlier mentions, Annamalai accused former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other DMK leaders of financial misconduct and disproportionate assets, sparking the defamation notices.