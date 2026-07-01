Indian Oil Companies Slash Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices

Indian oil marketing companies cut the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹183.5 ($1.94) for industrial clients, with no changes to domestic rates. This reduction follows a June increase propelled by supply disruptions due to the Middle East crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indian Oil Marketing Companies Have Cut The Price Of Kg Commercial Lpg Cylinders For Industrial Clients By Rupees | Updated: 01-07-2026 08:31 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 08:31 IST
Indian Oil Companies Slash Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indian oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders for industrial consumers by ₹183.5, equivalent to $1.94, according to local media reports on Wednesday. There have been no changes in the rates of domestic household LPG cylinders.

The Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest state-owned refiner and fuel distributor, had previously increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders to ₹3,113.50 from ₹3,071.50 in June, following supply constraints caused by the Middle East crisis.

The current currency exchange rate stands at $1 to 94.6600 Indian rupees.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026