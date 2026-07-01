Indian Oil Companies Slash Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices

Indian Oil Marketing Companies Have Cut The Price Of Kg Commercial Lpg Cylinders For Industrial Clients By Rupees

Indian oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders for industrial consumers by ₹183.5, equivalent to $1.94, according to local media reports on Wednesday. There have been no changes in the rates of domestic household LPG cylinders.

The Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest state-owned refiner and fuel distributor, had previously increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders to ₹3,113.50 from ₹3,071.50 in June, following supply constraints caused by the Middle East crisis.

The current currency exchange rate stands at $1 to 94.6600 Indian rupees.