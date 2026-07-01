Indian Oil Companies Slash Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices
Indian oil marketing companies cut the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by ₹183.5 ($1.94) for industrial clients, with no changes to domestic rates. This reduction follows a June increase propelled by supply disruptions due to the Middle East crisis.
Indian oil marketing companies have reduced the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders for industrial consumers by ₹183.5, equivalent to $1.94, according to local media reports on Wednesday. There have been no changes in the rates of domestic household LPG cylinders.
The Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest state-owned refiner and fuel distributor, had previously increased the price of commercial LPG cylinders to ₹3,113.50 from ₹3,071.50 in June, following supply constraints caused by the Middle East crisis.
The current currency exchange rate stands at $1 to 94.6600 Indian rupees.