Delhi Police Unravels 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Crackdown in West Bengal

The Delhi Police Cyber South unit detained three fraudsters from West Bengal in a Rs 7.22 lakh 'digital arrest' scam, where the accused posed as law enforcement officials to extort money. Investigations revealed an organized syndicate involving mule accounts, with potential international links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 11:01 IST
Delhi Police Unravels 'Digital Arrest' Scam: Crackdown in West Bengal
Delhi Police busts cyber crime racket (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Cyber South unit of the Delhi Police unveiled a significant cyber fraud operation, arresting three individuals involved in a 'digital arrest' scam. This crackdown arose from a complaint lodged by a woman victimized by fraudsters who swindled Rs 7.22 lakh under the guise of law enforcement actions.

Investigators disclosed that the perpetrators impersonated prominent officials, including ATS, IPS, and CBI officers, employing intimidation tactics via continuous video calls to scare victims into transferring money. The fraud was exposed after a detailed inquiry into digital transactions revealed a complex money laundering scheme spread across several bank accounts.

Targeting the roots of the scam, police raids in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas and Howrah resulted in the capture of three individuals, reportedly part of a wider network providing mule accounts for laundering money. The case hints at possible ties to international cybercrime outfits as the investigation proceeds further.

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