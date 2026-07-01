Australia Contemplates Bold Move: Breaking Up the Big Four

The Australian Government Said On Wednesday It Was Considering Breaking Up The Big Four Accounting Firms And Bringing Them Under The Corporate Regulators Purview Following Some Highprofile Scandals In The Sector The Proposals

The Australian government is evaluating significant actions to dismantle the Big Four accounting firms—Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC—in response to a series of scandals. This move aims to enhance regulatory oversight and restore public confidence.

A Treasury department paper reveals proposals to limit partnership sizes to 400, down from 1,000, alongside stronger regulations, drawing comparisons with practices in Britain and the U.S. These firms’ actions have raised concerns about Australia's regulatory gaps.

The government is considering structural separation of audit and consulting practices and operational separation to avoid conflicts of interest. Public feedback on these proposals is open until August 12. The outcome could redefine the accounting landscape.