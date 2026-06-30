Espionage Allegations: EY Employees Access PM's Banking Data

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers expresses concerns after reports claim two EY employees on assignment at Commonwealth Bank illegally accessed PM Anthony Albanese's banking data. The incident raises alarms over data privacy and pressures accounting firms as similar scandals emerge. The case adds scrutiny to Big Four revenues and practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers Said On Tuesday A Report That Two Ernst Young Employees On Temporary Assignment At Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Allegedly Accessed Prime Minister Anthony Albaneses Personal Banking Details Was Incredibly Concerning The Australian Financial Review Afr Newspaper Reported On Tuesday That Ey Had Sacked Two Employees Who Were Facing Criminal Charges After They Allegedly Accessed Albaneses Bank Details And Those Of At Least One Ey Partner Ey Declined To Comment On The Report | Updated: 30-06-2026 08:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 08:51 IST
Espionage Allegations: EY Employees Access PM's Banking Data
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Concerns have escalated in Australia following allegations against two Ernst & Young employees accused of illicitly accessing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's personal banking details. Reported by the Australian Financial Review, the employees, assigned to Commonwealth Bank, face criminal charges for their unauthorized actions.

The incident has raised eyebrows globally, particularly given its implication involving a sitting prime minister's sensitive information. Despite requests, EY and Albanese's office have abstained from commenting, while Commonwealth Bank deemed it inappropriate to make specific remarks on matter-related contractors.

Adding pressure on accounting firms, this scandal coincides with KPMG's audit leak scandal amid declining new-business revenue from the Australian government's contracts. Charges have been filed against two men, ages 21 and 25, by the Australian Federal Police, intensifying scrutiny on data privacy protocols within prominent corporations.

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