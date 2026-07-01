Global Peace Ambassador Invited to Iran's Supreme Leader's State Funeral

Acharya Lokesh Muni, a renowned Indian Jain monk and global peace ambassador, has received a formal invitation to participate in the state funeral of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. The event, arranged by Iran's International Relations Department, highlights Muni's significant role in advocating non-violence and interfaith harmony worldwide.

The formal letter, penned by Mohsen Qummi, Director of the International Relations Department, expressed profound regret over the 'Martyrdom' of Ayatollah Khamenei, signaling the commencement of national mourning in Iran. The invitation acknowledged the strategic and historical ties between Iran and India, emphasizing the honor of Muni’s potential attendance as a revered guest.

Moreover, Indian representatives, including Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, are set to attend the funeral, reflecting India's official participation. Meanwhile, Press TV reports extensive preparations for the two-day ceremonies, projecting a massive public turnout, with Tehran's infrastructure, such as metro and buses, poised to operate at full capacity for the historic gathering.