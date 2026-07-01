Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Command as Vice Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has stepped into the significant role of Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS), following the retirement of Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor on June 30. With nearly four decades of exemplary service, Air Marshal Kapoor concluded his tenure with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Previously, Air Marshal Dixit held the position of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) from May 1, 2025. During his tenure, he was instrumental in advancing tri-service integration and enhancing joint military capabilities. In a post on social media platform X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff recognized his transformational leadership and dedicated commitment to fostering tri-services cooperation.

An alumnus of prestigious institutions, Air Marshal Dixit boasts over 3,300 flying hours across more than 20 aircraft types and has held several key operational and command roles. His accolades include participation in notable operations and receiving distinguished service medals, attesting to his strategic foresight and leadership acumen.