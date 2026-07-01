Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Command as Vice Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has assumed the role of Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS), taking over from Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor. Dixit, an accomplished military leader, is recognized for his contributions to enhancing India's joint military operations and strategic initiatives during his service tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 11:16 IST
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Command as Vice Chief of Air Staff
Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit (Photo/IAF/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit has stepped into the significant role of Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS), following the retirement of Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor on June 30. With nearly four decades of exemplary service, Air Marshal Kapoor concluded his tenure with the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Previously, Air Marshal Dixit held the position of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) from May 1, 2025. During his tenure, he was instrumental in advancing tri-service integration and enhancing joint military capabilities. In a post on social media platform X, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff recognized his transformational leadership and dedicated commitment to fostering tri-services cooperation.

An alumnus of prestigious institutions, Air Marshal Dixit boasts over 3,300 flying hours across more than 20 aircraft types and has held several key operational and command roles. His accolades include participation in notable operations and receiving distinguished service medals, attesting to his strategic foresight and leadership acumen.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026