Tragic Bus Collision on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Leaves Eight Dead

In a tragic incident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district, at least eight individuals lost their lives in a bus accident early Wednesday morning. The Governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Bagde, expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the grieving families. He also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the unfortunate accident.

The mishap occurred when a private bus, traveling from Haridwar to Indore, collided with a trailer around 3:15 AM, subsequently catching fire. Rescue operations, led by the District Magistrate Saumya Jha, managed to save or assist approximately 25 passengers. Despite their efforts, the extent of the casualties remains inconclusive.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed heartfelt condolences via social media, labeling the crash as heart-wrenching. Additional condolences poured in from Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa and Congress MP Murari Lal Meena, each urging the community to support the affected families in this moment of grief.