Adani Green Energy's 20 GW Milestone: Revolutionizing India's Renewable Landscape

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has surpassed a 20 GW renewable energy capacity milestone. With significant expansion plans and projects, AGEL aims to enhance India's energy security through renewable sources. The Khavda project in Gujarat is poised to be the world's largest renewable initiative, emphasizing AGEL's commitment to sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 11:14 IST
Adani Green Energy's 20 GW Milestone: Revolutionizing India's Renewable Landscape
Representative Image (Photo/Adani Group). Image Credit: ANI

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has achieved a major milestone by surpassing 20 gigawatts of operational renewable energy capacity, largely through greenfield development projects, according to a company press release. Producing over 52 billion units annually, AGEL's clean electricity accounts for nearly 3 percent of India's total electricity consumption, enough to power cities such as New York for an entire year, or almost the combined demand of Mumbai and New Delhi.

In the fiscal year 2026, AGEL added 5,051 megawatts—the largest and fastest renewable energy capacity expansion in India to date. Currently, AGEL's operational capabilities include approximately 14.2 GW of solar, 2.7 GW of wind, and 3.3 GW of wind-solar hybrid energy. The company has also made strides in energy storage, commissioning 3.55 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

The achievement follows the inaugural Adani Green Energy Dialogue on June 26, held during London Climate Action Week. The event emphasized the urgency of accelerating electrification with renewable energy bolstered by large-scale storage to ensure energy security, affordability, and reliable continuous clean power. Executive Director Sagar Adani highlighted that this accomplishment demonstrates AGEL's disciplined execution and long-term planning. Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat, is central to AGEL's future endeavors, hosting what is set to become the world's largest renewable energy project with a planned capacity of 30 GW. AGEL has already commissioned 9.5 GW at the site.

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