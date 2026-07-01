Taiwan Defies China: A Maritime Sovereignty Stand-off

Taiwanese Ships Off The Islands East Coast Should Ignore Any Boarding And Inspection Demands By Chinas Coast Guard

Taiwan's government has instructed its ships to disregard any boarding and inspection demands made by China's Coast Guard in the disputed waters off Taiwan's east coast. A senior Taiwanese official stated Wednesday that if necessary, Taiwanese Coast Guard vessels would intervene to prevent such actions.

This directive comes after China dispatched Coast Guard ships to the area last month as part of what it described as a 'special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation.' The move, which Beijing claims is a response to planned maritime boundary talks between Japan and the Philippines, has angered Taipei. China maintains that these waters are its territory, a claim Taiwan contests.

Hsieh Ching-chin, Taiwan's Coast Guard deputy head, stressed in parliament that ships should report any incidents to his agency and ignore China's boarding demands. He asserted that 'in our waters, China has no jurisdiction,' emphasizing Taiwan's resolve to uphold sovereignty amid international concerns, especially from the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany.