Taiwan Defies China: A Maritime Sovereignty Stand-off
Taiwan urges its ships to ignore boarding demands from China's Coast Guard in disputed waters, promising intervention by Taiwanese vessels if necessary. This response follows China's patrols off Taiwan's east coast, part of what they term maritime law enforcement, which has drawn international concern.
Taiwan's government has instructed its ships to disregard any boarding and inspection demands made by China's Coast Guard in the disputed waters off Taiwan's east coast. A senior Taiwanese official stated Wednesday that if necessary, Taiwanese Coast Guard vessels would intervene to prevent such actions.
This directive comes after China dispatched Coast Guard ships to the area last month as part of what it described as a 'special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation.' The move, which Beijing claims is a response to planned maritime boundary talks between Japan and the Philippines, has angered Taipei. China maintains that these waters are its territory, a claim Taiwan contests.
Hsieh Ching-chin, Taiwan's Coast Guard deputy head, stressed in parliament that ships should report any incidents to his agency and ignore China's boarding demands. He asserted that 'in our waters, China has no jurisdiction,' emphasizing Taiwan's resolve to uphold sovereignty amid international concerns, especially from the U.S., Britain, France, and Germany.
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