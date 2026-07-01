Private Credit Turmoil: The Struggles of Business Development Companies

The Majority Of Publicly Traded Business Development Companies Bdcs The Visible Part Of The Private Credit Market Have Turned Unprofitable Due To Falling Asset Values And Rising Costs

The private credit market's Business Development Companies (BDCs) face increasing financial difficulties, according to a recent Reuters analysis. The analysis shows that these publicly traded entities, essential in lending to mid-sized companies, are grappling with falling asset values and increased costs, rendering a majority unprofitable.

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence indicates that the past year has been particularly challenging, with 28 out of 53 BDCs reporting losses, a stark rise from previous years. This trend highlights concerns regarding the industry's health, prompting worry among investors and regulators alike.

Experts note that the challenges faced by BDCs stem partly from their exposure to the volatile tech sector, further compounded by complex borrowing strategies. Adjustments in how loans are valued continue to impact BDCs' profitability, marking a turbulent period for this segment of the private credit market.