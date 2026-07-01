Malaysia's Fuel Subsidy Surge: A Double Financial Challenge

Malaysia might spend up to 40 billion ringgit on fuel subsidies in 2023 due to high energy prices, greatly surpassing its initial budget of 15 billion ringgit set for the year 2026, as revealed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaysia May Spend Up To Billion Ringgit Billion On Fuel Subsidies This Year If Energy Prices Remain Elevated | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:14 IST
Malaysia's Fuel Subsidy Surge: A Double Financial Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia is facing a substantial financial strain as fuel subsidies could soar to 40 billion ringgit ($9.8 billion) this year if energy prices remain high, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The potential expenditure is more than double the government’s original allocation for 2026, which was set at 15 billion ringgit.

With the current exchange rate at $1 equaling 4.0900 ringgit, the nation's budget is under intense pressure to accommodate the unexpected increase in fuel subsidy needs.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026