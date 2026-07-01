Malaysia's Fuel Subsidy Surge: A Double Financial Challenge
Malaysia might spend up to 40 billion ringgit on fuel subsidies in 2023 due to high energy prices, greatly surpassing its initial budget of 15 billion ringgit set for the year 2026, as revealed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Malaysia is facing a substantial financial strain as fuel subsidies could soar to 40 billion ringgit ($9.8 billion) this year if energy prices remain high, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
The potential expenditure is more than double the government’s original allocation for 2026, which was set at 15 billion ringgit.
With the current exchange rate at $1 equaling 4.0900 ringgit, the nation's budget is under intense pressure to accommodate the unexpected increase in fuel subsidy needs.