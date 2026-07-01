Malaysia's Fuel Subsidy Surge: A Double Financial Challenge

Malaysia May Spend Up To Billion Ringgit Billion On Fuel Subsidies This Year If Energy Prices Remain Elevated

Malaysia is facing a substantial financial strain as fuel subsidies could soar to 40 billion ringgit ($9.8 billion) this year if energy prices remain high, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The potential expenditure is more than double the government’s original allocation for 2026, which was set at 15 billion ringgit.

With the current exchange rate at $1 equaling 4.0900 ringgit, the nation's budget is under intense pressure to accommodate the unexpected increase in fuel subsidy needs.