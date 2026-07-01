Revving into the Future: Malaysia's MotoGP Commitment Extended

Malaysia will continue to host a MotoGP leg at Sepang International Circuit until 2031. The extension, approved by Malaysia's cabinet, promises to uphold the track's presence on the circuit calendar since 1999, with exceptions in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Hosting fees have apparently risen since the last renewal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaysia Will Continue To Host A Leg Of The Motogp Championship At The Sepang International Circuit Until | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:23 IST
Revving into the Future: Malaysia's MotoGP Commitment Extended
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Malaysia will keep its prominent spot in the MotoGP championship, as it has extended its hosting contract at the Sepang International Circuit until 2031. This announcement was confirmed by the country's sports ministry on Wednesday.

The Sepang circuit has been an integral part of the MotoGP calendar since 1999, with exceptions during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The latest extension covers an additional five years starting from 2027, following approval from Malaysia's cabinet.

Details about the annual hosting expenditures were not disclosed, although previous reports indicated an increase in hosting fees by 10% to 15% since the last contract renewal in 2024.

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