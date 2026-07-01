Life-Saving Neonatal Research Wins NZ's Top Science Honour

Dr Luke Harrington from the University of Waikato received the MacDiarmid Emerging Scientist Prize for research that is improving understanding of how climate change influences extreme weather events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:07 IST
Life-Saving Neonatal Research Wins NZ's Top Science Honour
The Future Scientist Prize was awarded to Jesse Rumball-Smith of Wellington College for developing a smartphone-based system designed to improve driver safety. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Research that has transformed the treatment of newborn brain injuries and saved thousands of lives worldwide has received the highest honour at the 2025 Prime Minister's Science Prizes in New Zealand. Science, Innovation and Technology Minister Penny Simmonds presented the awards in Wellington, praising the recipients for research and innovation that is improving lives, advancing scientific knowledge, and inspiring future generations.

The Prime Minister's Science Prize was awarded to Professors Alistair Gunn and Laura Bennett, along with Associate Professor Joanne Davidson from the University of Auckland, for their pioneering work that established therapeutic hypothermia, also known as therapeutic brain cooling, as the global standard of care for babies suffering brain injuries caused by oxygen deprivation during birth. Professor Gunn received the award posthumously after passing away in May. His groundbreaking work built on earlier research started by his mother, the late Professor Tania Gunn, creating a treatment that has prevented countless deaths and lifelong disabilities in newborns across the world.

Outstanding Researchers Honoured Across Multiple Fields

The awards also celebrated achievements spanning climate science, education, science communication, and youth innovation. Dr Luke Harrington from the University of Waikato received the MacDiarmid Emerging Scientist Prize for research that is improving understanding of how climate change influences extreme weather events. The Science Communication Prize went to Associate Professor Nic Rawlence of the University of Otago, whose work reconstructing ancient ecosystems has helped the public better understand the combined effects of climate change and human activity on the natural environment.

In education, Nan Walden-Moeung from Wellington East Girls' College earned the Science Teacher Prize for combining science, technology, design, and cultural knowledge to create engaging learning experiences that improve student participation and achievement.

New Innovation Prize to Launch in 2026

The Future Scientist Prize was awarded to Jesse Rumball-Smith of Wellington College for developing a smartphone-based system designed to improve driver safety. Penny Simmonds also announced that a new Prime Minister's Innovation Prize will be introduced from 2026. The new category will recognise individuals and teams that successfully turn scientific research into practical products, services, and technologies that deliver real benefits for New Zealand. The Government says encouraging more research to reach the marketplace is a central part of its science, innovation, and technology reforms, with the new award highlighting the value of translating scientific discoveries into solutions that improve lives and strengthen the economy.

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