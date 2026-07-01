New SafetyNet Agency Strengthens NZ Emergency Communications

New Zealand has launched SafetyNet Critical Communications (SafetyNet), a new independent Crown company that will oversee the country's next generation of emergency communications, marking a significant step in strengthening public safety and emergency response.

Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell said SafetyNet replaces Next Generation Critical Communications (NGCC) with a broader role focused on building a secure, reliable, and modern communications system for organisations that respond to emergencies and protect communities. The new agency is expected to improve coordination between emergency services by ensuring responders have dependable communication tools during both everyday operations and major incidents.

Shared Infrastructure to Support Emergency Services

SafetyNet will provide access to its Public Safety Network Cellular Services (PSN) on a commercial basis for organisations involved in public safety and emergency management. The shared network is designed to support hundreds of agencies across New Zealand, allowing them to access resilient communications through a common platform.

The Government says this shared approach will reduce duplication by investing in infrastructure that can be used by multiple organisations instead of developing separate systems. Officials believe the model will improve efficiency while strengthening the country's emergency preparedness. Reliable communication is considered essential for emergency responders, helping them share critical information quickly when lives and property are at risk.

Experienced Leadership to Guide the New Agency

SafetyNet will be led by a board chaired by Rob Fyfe, with Deborah Battel, Glen Sowry, Greg Lowe, and TJ Kennedy serving as board members. The board will receive advice from a panel made up of the chief executives of Hato Hone St John, New Zealand Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and Wellington Free Ambulance, bringing frontline operational expertise into the organisation's decision-making.

Steve Ferguson has been appointed as SafetyNet's Chief Executive Officer and will oversee the company's work in developing and maintaining communication infrastructure that supports New Zealand's public safety sector. The Government says SafetyNet will build long-term partnerships across emergency services while investing in communication systems that improve coordination, strengthen resilience, and deliver better support for communities during emergencies.