All NZ Mainland Councils Clear Major Water Reform Milestone

The Government says implementation of Local Water Done Well is now gathering pace across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:07 IST
All NZ Mainland Councils Clear Major Water Reform Milestone
Simon Watts said the reforms build on the Government's decision to repeal the previous Three Waters programme and return ownership of water assets to local communities. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Every mainland council in New Zealand has now secured approval for its water services delivery plan under the Government's Local Water Done Well programme, marking a significant milestone in efforts to improve the country's water infrastructure. Local Government Minister Simon Watts said the achievement follows the approval of Waitaki District Council's amended plan, allowing the council to join Central Otago, Clutha, and Gore District Councils in the new regional water services organisation, Southern Water. According to the Government, regional collaboration gives councils greater scale, stronger technical expertise, improved operational capacity, and better access to financing, helping them deliver more reliable and affordable water services for local communities.

New Water Organisations Begin Operating

The Government says implementation of Local Water Done Well is now gathering pace across the country. From 1 July, five council-controlled water organisations have officially begun operating. These include the multi-council organisations IAWAI, Waikato Waters, Tiaki Wai in the Wellington region, the Kaikōura–Hurunui joint organisation, and the single-council provider Selwyn Water.

Another 13 council-controlled water organisations are expected to be established over the next year. Once they are in place, around three-quarters of New Zealanders will receive water services from organisations created under the Local Water Done Well framework and owned collectively by 46 councils. The Government says the new model allows councils to concentrate on upgrading ageing infrastructure, repairing water networks, and providing safe and dependable drinking water and wastewater services.

Reforms Continue to Support Long-Term Investment

Simon Watts said the reforms build on the Government's decision to repeal the previous Three Waters programme and return ownership of water assets to local communities. He also highlighted measures including financial support for Watercare, which the Government says will save Auckland ratepayers NZ$899 million over four years, along with updated wastewater standards expected to reduce council consenting costs by NZ$830 million.

The Department of Internal Affairs' water services team will now move to the newly established Ministry of Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport, where it will continue overseeing implementation of councils' water service delivery plans. The Minister also acknowledged former minister Amy Adams, who served as Crown facilitator to help Waitaki District Council revise its plan to meet legislative requirements, saying her work contributed to reaching this nationwide milestone.

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