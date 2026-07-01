Contentious Myitsone Dam Project Set for Revival Under Myanmar's New Government

Myanmar's government plans to resume the $3.6 billion Myitsone dam project, halted in 2011 due to public outcry and environmental concerns. The project promises electricity but faces opposition over potential flooding and displacement. Costs are now estimated to soar to $11.5 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Myanmars New Government Aims To Complete Within Roughly Eight Years A Contentious Billion Dam Project At Myitsone In Northern Kachin State | Updated: 01-07-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 13:11 IST
Contentious Myitsone Dam Project Set for Revival Under Myanmar's New Government

The Myanmar government, led by Min Aung Hlaing, has decided to revive the long-stalled Myitsone dam project in northern Kachin state. The $3.6 billion project was initially halted in 2011 following public outcry and environmental concerns.

Estimated costs have now ballooned to $11.5 billion, arousing significant debate. The dam is expected to generate 6 gigawatts of power, mostly intended for export to China, but risks include flooding and displacement for local communities.

The decision comes after Min Aung Hlaing's recent trip to China, where talks focused on the potential resumption of this controversial project. Meanwhile, opposition remains strong with civil society groups demanding its complete cessation due to social and environmental risks.

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