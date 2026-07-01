Poland on Alert: Threat of Russian Sabotage Looms Amidst Rising Tensions
Poland's special services are preparing for potential Russian sabotage aimed at worsening Polish-Ukrainian relations. Speculations are rising after a disputed decision by Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Minister Tomasz Siemoniak highlights intensified Russian info-warfare efforts and possible provocations targeting Polish-Ukrainian cooperation venues.
Polish special services are gearing up to counter potential Russian sabotage operations that could escalate tensions between Poland and Ukraine, according to Tomasz Siemoniak, the minister in charge of special services. Recent diplomatic discord was fueled by President Karol Nawrocki's decision to revoke Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's state honor, stemming from disagreements over a Ukrainian army unit's controversial name.
Siemoniak underscored the rising wave of Russian information warfare, with orchestrated online efforts aiming to amplify disputes and sway public opinion in Poland. He warned of possible Russian provocations, including direct attacks on Ukrainians in Poland, which could further heighten tensions.
Emphasizing the strategic interest of Russian operatives, Siemoniak noted their focus on critical infrastructure and establishments linked to Polish-Ukrainian cooperation. While no imminent plots are reported, Siemoniak stressed the need for vigilance against potential Russian hybrid threats.
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