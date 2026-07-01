IFI Techsolutions Sustains Microsoft Azure Expert MSP Status for Fourth Year

IFI Techsolutions Limited has once again proved its mettle in the realm of global cloud solutions. The Mumbai-based company announced the renewal of its Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (Azure Expert MSP) status, a feat it has accomplished for the fourth year in a row since 2023.

Securing the Azure Expert MSP designation comes after a scrupulous two-day independent third-party re-audit. The evaluation covered over 55 criteria, examining technical delivery, service operations, governance, and customer outcomes. The Azure Expert MSP program is recognized as one of the most stringent accreditations, demanding thorough assessments to maintain its standards. Holding this status places IFI Techsolutions among a select group of highly qualified partners within Microsoft's global network.

Ankur Garg, the founder of IFI Techsolutions, expressed pride in retaining this designation, highlighting the company's revenue growth of 2.5 times and its expanding international footprint. Garg noted that achieving the Azure Expert MSP recognition for four consecutive years emphasizes their ability to provide enterprise-grade Azure solutions meeting the highest benchmarks set by Microsoft.