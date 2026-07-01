Euro Zone Manufacturing Sees Brighter Days Amid Ceasefire and Cost Easing

Manufacturing output in the Euro Zone experienced its best quarter since early 2022, aided by easing cost pressures and a U.S-Iran ceasefire. Despite challenges from sluggish export demand and supply chain disruptions, new orders saw modest growth. The region grapples with rising costs amid ongoing economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Euro Zone Manufacturing Output Ended Its Best Quarter Since Early Last Month With Easing Cost Pressures As The Us And Iran Negotiated A Ceasefire Giving Relief To Factories Even As Sluggish Export Demand Weighed On Activity Growth | Updated: 01-07-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 13:59 IST
Euro Zone Manufacturing Sees Brighter Days Amid Ceasefire and Cost Easing
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Euro Zone manufacturing output concluded its most successful quarter since early 2022, thanks to the easing of cost pressures and negotiation of a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, according to an S&P Global survey released Wednesday. Despite slow export demand, the industry showed potential for sustained growth.

The ongoing Middle Eastern conflict continues to impact supply chains, but the manufacturing sector has shown signs of relief with increased supplier delivery times. Manufacturers relied on pre-purchased materials, leading to a sharp contraction in inventories. In June, the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI dipped slightly to 51.4 from May's 51.6, though it remained above the growth threshold for five months.

While June's manufacturing expansion suggests resilience in the Euro Zone economy, S&P Global's Chris Williamson notes the future impact of Middle Eastern developments is uncertain. Lower energy prices and improved supply conditions are positive, albeit temporary protective stockpiling may soon hinder growth.

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