Delhi Police Near Chargesheet Filing in Tragic Hotel Fire Case

The Delhi Police are poised to submit a chargesheet next week concerning the devastating fire incident at the Flourish Stay hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, according to senior police sources. This tragedy claimed the lives of 23 individuals, including several foreign nationals. The investigation's final stage involves compiling the chargesheet following an exhaustive review of forensic reports, CCTV footage, witness testimonies, and other pertinent technical evidence collected during the probe.

In the aftermath of the inferno on June 3, authorities arrested the hotel's owner, manager, and a cook, citing serious violations of fire safety regulations. The chargesheet is anticipated to provide a detailed timeline of events leading up to the disaster, highlighting institutional failings, the roles of the accused, and the compiled evidence. Legal proceedings will proceed once the court acknowledges the chargesheet's submission.

On June 22, the Saket Court extended the judicial custody of the hotel owner Lovkesh Bajaj, manager Keshav Negi, and cook Jay Mishra until July 6, during an appearance via video conferencing. The Delhi Police justified this request, stating the ongoing investigation necessitates continued custody. Key findings include multiple safety violations, insufficient ventilation, and sealed exits, obstructing escape and complicating evacuation efforts during the incident.