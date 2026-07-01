DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK's 'Massive Betrayal' Over Kanyakumari Mining Project

Kanimozhi criticized the TVK government for extending land allocation for an atomic mineral mining project in Kanyakumari, accusing them of betraying southern districts. Despite prior opposition, TVK facilitated project clearances. The land reservation, initially approved in 2021, was extended until June 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 14:00 IST
DMK MP Kanimozhi Slams TVK's 'Massive Betrayal' Over Kanyakumari Mining Project
DMK leader Kanimozhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a sharp critique, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament Kanimozhi condemned the Tamil Nadu Vellikkudam Katchy (TVK) government's decision to extend land allocation for the contentious atomic mineral mining project in Kanyakumari. She labeled the move a 'massive betrayal' of the people in the southern districts.

In her social media post, Kanimozhi highlighted perceived inconsistencies in the government's actions. She pointed out that despite passing a party resolution to terminate the project, TVK's recent decision points to a stark contradiction. Kanimozhi argued that providing clearances for what she described as a 'highly environmentally hazardous' initiative under Union Government oversight, betrays local communities.

The project's origins trace back to June 2021, when a land reservation for IREL (Indian Rare Earths Limited) in Kanyakumari was sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Mines. Although the mining lease had a five-year signature window, IREL sought a one-year extension due to pending environmental clearances. The Tamil Nadu government's approval arrived precisely as the initial deadline approached in June 2023.

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