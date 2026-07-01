Australia's Bold Moves to Rein in the Big Four Accounting Firms
The Australian government considers breaking up Big Four accounting firms due to scandals. Proposed measures include partnership size caps, mandatory audit firm rotation, and stricter regulation, echoing recommendations from past inquiries. The firms express willingness to engage in reforms to restore trust.
The Australian government announced potential measures to split up the Big Four accounting firms—Deloitte, EY, KPMG, and PwC—in response to recent scandals, as revealed in a Treasury Department options paper.
The proposals aim to address gaps in the regulatory framework by capping partnerships at 400 members, enforcing mandatory audit firm rotation, and considering operational separation to avoid conflicts of interest. Structural reforms might involve dividing audit and consulting functions.
Responses from the firms were largely positive, with announcements welcoming the opportunity to strengthen trust in the profession. Whistleblowers and legislators, however, urged urgent action, criticizing the proposals as insufficient, while calling for the accounting giants to be regulated similarly to companies.
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