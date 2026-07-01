Delhi High Court Orders Takedown of Defamatory Posts Targeting BJP MP

In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has directed the removal of social media posts that defamed BJP MP Raghav Chadha, by alleging political betrayal for financial gain. Chadha's counselors, Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, hailed the order as a vital step toward curbing organized defamation in the digital arena.

The ruling emphasized that freedom of speech should not become a tool for executing orchestrated defamation and character assassination campaigns. Court submissions alleged a coordinated, paid campaign through multiple agencies to damage Chadha's public persona.

Citing evidence, Chadha's legal team demonstrated how various influencers, through influencer marketing agencies, disseminated defamatory content in a deliberate attempt to harm his reputation. The court's interim relief counters potential abuse of AI technology for defamation.