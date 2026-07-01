Delhi High Court Orders Takedown of Defamatory Posts Targeting BJP MP

The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of social media posts defaming BJP MP Raghav Chadha, claiming he switched political sides for money. Chadha's legal team sees the decision as a crucial move against orchestrated online defamation campaigns, protecting public figures from AI-manipulated content and coordinated attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 14:04 IST
Delhi High Court Orders Takedown of Defamatory Posts Targeting BJP MP
BJP MP Raghav Chadha (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has directed the removal of social media posts that defamed BJP MP Raghav Chadha, by alleging political betrayal for financial gain. Chadha's counselors, Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, hailed the order as a vital step toward curbing organized defamation in the digital arena.

The ruling emphasized that freedom of speech should not become a tool for executing orchestrated defamation and character assassination campaigns. Court submissions alleged a coordinated, paid campaign through multiple agencies to damage Chadha's public persona.

Citing evidence, Chadha's legal team demonstrated how various influencers, through influencer marketing agencies, disseminated defamatory content in a deliberate attempt to harm his reputation. The court's interim relief counters potential abuse of AI technology for defamation.

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