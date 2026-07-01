World Markets Tread Cautiously Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Rising Treasury Yields

Global markets entered the third quarter with caution, stirred by U.S.-Iran tensions and concerns about Japanese currency intervention. MSCI slipped 0.1% despite previous gains. Bond markets felt the pressure of spiking U.S. Treasury yields. Investors are eyeing Federal Reserve guidance amid a tech earnings season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | World Shares Started The Third Quarter Cautiously On Wednesday Ahead Of Key Us Jobs Data | Updated: 01-07-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 13:52 IST
World Markets Tread Cautiously Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Rising Treasury Yields
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Global markets began the third quarter with marked caution on Wednesday as investors remained on edge about ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations and the potential for Japanese intervention following the yen's slump to fresh 40-year lows.

Stocks, particularly the MSCI World Price Index, slipped 0.1% in early trading, in contrast to a robust second-quarter performance driven by tech stocks and chipmakers. Meanwhile, bond markets were under pressure with U.S. Treasury yields on the rise ahead of pivotal jobs data expected on Thursday, shifting investor focus to potential guidance from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh.

The geopolitical tensions, along with the spike in Treasury yields, cast uncertainty over markets as investors prepare for upcoming tech earnings results to justify high valuations. Despite the stability of oil prices post-Iran ceasefire, the looming prospect of further policy tightening continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

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