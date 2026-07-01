Tragedy Amid Triumph: Celebratory Chaos in Mexico City

Three People Died From Suffocation As Thousands Of Fans Crowded Mexico City Streets During World Cup Celebrations

The festive joy in Mexico City quickly turned tragic as three individuals lost their lives to suffocation during World Cup celebrations. The city was celebrating Mexico's 2-0 win over Ecuador when chaos ensued, resulting in fatalities near the Angel of Independence landmark.

The health secretariat confirmed that two victims, a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene despite resuscitation attempts. A third victim, a 48-year-old woman, succumbed after being transported to a hospital. The capital's streets had been closed to accommodate throngs of fans.

Expressing condolences, Mayor Clara Brugada emphasized the importance of responsible celebration. The event, marking Mexico's first World Cup knockout win in 40 years, highlighted the challenges of managing large crowds in one of the most populous cities worldwide.