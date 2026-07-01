Bruno Genesio Takes Helm at Olympique de Marseille
Bruno Genesio has been appointed as head coach of Olympique de Marseille, following Habib Beye's departure. Genesio, a seasoned manager with experience at top French clubs and a brief China stint, embarks on a new journey with Marseille, a club known for its passionate supporters and rich history.
Bruno Genesio has been named the new head coach of Olympique de Marseille, stepping in after Habib Beye's short tenure. The announcement was made amidst anticipation of a promising new season.
Genesio expressed eagerness to embrace the challenges at Marseille, a club celebrated for its illustrious past and fervent fan base. "I am thrilled to join a team with such a strong identity," Genesio remarked, signaling his commitment to the project.
Genesio previously managed Lille, Olympique Lyonnais, and Stade Rennais, bringing extensive experience and a track record of success, including securing Champions League spots. His coaching career began at Lyon, where he gained substantial recognition.