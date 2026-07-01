Lukashenko Pardons 32 Prisoners Amidst Ongoing Controversy

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 32 prisoners, most of whom were charged with extremism. This move follows a trend where hundreds have been released in exchange for reduced U.S. sanctions. However, the human rights group Viasna reports that over 800 political prisoners remain imprisoned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Has Pardoned Prisoners | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:54 IST
Lukashenko Pardons 32 Prisoners Amidst Ongoing Controversy
Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 32 prisoners, with 28 of them serving terms for extremism, a charge frequently levied against government critics. A Telegram channel associated with his administration reported the decision on Wednesday.

Lukashenko has been releasing prisoners as part of a strategy to gain relief from U.S. sanctions, having freed hundreds over recent months. This diplomatic maneuver aims to ease international pressures while addressing internal dissent.

Despite these pardons, the Belarusian human rights organization Viasna highlights that more than 800 political prisoners remain incarcerated, underscoring the ongoing human rights concerns within the country.

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