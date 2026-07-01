Lukashenko Pardons 32 Prisoners Amidst Ongoing Controversy

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned 32 prisoners, with 28 of them serving terms for extremism, a charge frequently levied against government critics. A Telegram channel associated with his administration reported the decision on Wednesday.

Lukashenko has been releasing prisoners as part of a strategy to gain relief from U.S. sanctions, having freed hundreds over recent months. This diplomatic maneuver aims to ease international pressures while addressing internal dissent.

Despite these pardons, the Belarusian human rights organization Viasna highlights that more than 800 political prisoners remain incarcerated, underscoring the ongoing human rights concerns within the country.