Strategic Partnership: Mirae Asset Sharekhan Teams Up with Shinhan Bank India

Mirae Asset Sharekhan partners with Shinhan Bank India to enhance retail lending services. The collaboration aims to offer customers seamless access to Shinhan Bank's loan products while leveraging Mirae Asset's vast branch network. This synergy is set to empower customers with comprehensive financial solutions, including loans, investments, and wealth management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:58 IST
Strategic Partnership: Mirae Asset Sharekhan Teams Up with Shinhan Bank India
Together, enabling smarter financial journeys through trusted home and car loan referral partnerships. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai, India: Mirae Asset Sharekhan, a prominent name in India's retail financial sector, has forged a strategic partnership with Shinhan Bank India, enhancing the latter's retail loan offerings. This landmark tie-up aims to strengthen the lending services available to customers across India.

Under this collaboration, Mirae Asset Sharekhan will serve as a Corporate Referral Partner for Shinhan Bank India's home and car loan products, while final loan approvals will rest with Shinhan Bank. The initiative strives to drive value for customers by merging Mirae Asset's wealth management prowess with Shinhan's competitive lending solutions.

Customers will gain access to Shinhan Bank's attractive loan options through Mirae Asset's extensive network, enjoying benefits such as competitive interest rates and streamlined processing. Furthermore, while existing Sharekhan clients can benefit from premium retail loans, Shinhan Bank will introduce clients seeking investment solutions to Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

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