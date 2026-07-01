European Bond Yields Rise Amid US-Iran Tensions and Inflation Slowdown

Euro zone bond yields rose slightly amidst geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran, affecting peace talks in Qatar. Inflation in the euro zone slowed in June, easing pressure on the ECB to raise interest rates. Analysts attribute bond movements to quarter-end rebalancing and expected U.S. economic data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Euro Zone Bond Yields Rose Slightly On Wednesday After Iran Said It Would Not Meet Us Delegates For Talks In Qatar | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:40 IST
European Bond Yields Rise Amid US-Iran Tensions and Inflation Slowdown
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Bond yields in the euro zone experienced a slight rise on Wednesday after Iran declined talks with U.S. delegates in Qatar, casting doubts on the peace process. The movements in U.S. Treasuries also influenced European markets.

Shorter-dated euro yields fell as inflation figures revealed a bigger-than-expected slowdown in June, reducing immediate pressure on the European Central Bank to hike interest rates further.

Economic analysts mentioned that quarter-end rebalancing, alongside anticipation surrounding Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's appearance at an ECB conference, might be affecting the market dynamics.

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