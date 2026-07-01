Canada Joins Eurovision: A Melody Beyond Borders

In 2027, Canada will make its debut in the Eurovision Song Contest, joining the international music competition for the first time. The country's participation follows its recent full membership in the European Broadcasting Union. CBC/Radio Canada will outline their selection process for the contest entry soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Will Participate In The Eurovision Song Contest In | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:51 IST
Canada Joins Eurovision: A Melody Beyond Borders
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In a groundbreaking announcement, Canada is set to debut in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, marking a significant expansion of the iconic music event.

The European Broadcasting Union confirmed on Wednesday that Canada will become the first new participating country since Australia joined in 2025, following CBC/Radio Canada's recent attainment of full EBU membership. This development paves the way for Canada to compete in the Semi-Finals of the contest's 71st edition.

CBC/Radio Canada is expected to reveal further details regarding the selection of Canada's musical entry later this year. The 2027 contest will be hosted in Bulgaria, the nation having clinched its first victory in May. The inclusion of Canada points to Eurovision's increasing globalization, although the competition's spirit was tested recently by geopolitical tensions involving Israel and Gaza.

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