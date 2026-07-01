Tesla Surges in European Markets Amidst Recovery

Tesla registrations across European markets have surged in June, showcasing a recovery for the U.S. electric vehicle maker. The data, released on Wednesday, indicated increases of 39% in Denmark, 56% in Sweden, and 5.6% in Spain. France also saw registrations more than double, bolstered by subsidies and fleet electrification.

Despite gaining traction in most regions, Tesla's presence in Europe had previously waned due to competition from Chinese brands and CEO Elon Musk's polarizing political associations. However, the renewed demand in France has highlighted Tesla's resilience, driven primarily by governmental support and strategies to electrify transport.

Not all markets reflected this upwards trend though. In Norway, Tesla registrations declined by 43%, attributed to changes in the country’s incentive program and anticipated tax reforms. With European markets hinting at growth, expectations are set for a 5% rise in global quarterly deliveries.