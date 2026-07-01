TMC Factional Feud Intensifies: Banerjee's Delegation Heads to Election Commission

In a significant development, West Bengal Leader of Opposition, Ritabrata Banerjee, announced on Wednesday the intention of his faction to meet with the Election Commission in New Delhi. This comes after securing an appointment to address the ongoing dispute concerning the Trinamool Congress' election symbol.

Speaking to the press, Banerjee conveyed that the 10-member delegation is set to discuss crucial issues with the EC. He expressed gratitude towards the Election Commission for granting them this opportunity following their request post the special session on the 22nd.

The meeting gains importance amidst intensifying conflict within the TMC, as factions within the party vie for control over its future direction. The controversy escalated after 58 of TMC's 80 MLAs opposed the Mamata Banerjee leadership and supported Ritabrata Banerjee, who has emphasized his faction's claim as the legitimate Trinamool Congress. (ANI)