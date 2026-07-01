Serena Williams Eyes Wimbledon Doubles Comeback with Venus
Serena Williams aims to recover for her Wimbledon doubles match with sister Venus after a knee injury forced her out of singles' action. Despite a loss to Maya Joint and skipping a press conference, Williams is preparing for her doubles commitment after receiving a wild card entry.
Serena Williams is determined to be ready for her Wimbledon doubles campaign alongside her older sister Venus, following a knee injury sustained during her opening singles defeat, according to her agent.
Despite her highly anticipated return to competitive tennis after four years, the 44-year-old's comeback ended in disappointment with a defeat to little-known Australian Maya Joint. Although Williams skipped the mandatory post-match press conference, she was not penalized due to her injury. Focus is now on her doubles commitment after receiving a wild card to compete with Venus.
The Williams sisters will face Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio in the first round. Williams' agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed that Serena tweaked her knee and was excused from media obligations. Despite this setback, Serena, unaided, left the venue and is preparing for her doubles matches later in the week.
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