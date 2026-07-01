Serena Williams Eyes Wimbledon Doubles Comeback with Venus

Serena Williams aims to recover for her Wimbledon doubles match with sister Venus after a knee injury forced her out of singles' action. Despite a loss to Maya Joint and skipping a press conference, Williams is preparing for her doubles commitment after receiving a wild card entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Serena Williams Will Do Everything To Be Ready For Her Wimbledon Doubles Campaign Alongside Older Sister Venus After Sustaining A Knee Injury During Her Opening Singles Defeat On Tuesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:55 IST
Serena Williams Eyes Wimbledon Doubles Comeback with Venus
Serena Williams

Serena Williams is determined to be ready for her Wimbledon doubles campaign alongside her older sister Venus, following a knee injury sustained during her opening singles defeat, according to her agent.

Despite her highly anticipated return to competitive tennis after four years, the 44-year-old's comeback ended in disappointment with a defeat to little-known Australian Maya Joint. Although Williams skipped the mandatory post-match press conference, she was not penalized due to her injury. Focus is now on her doubles commitment after receiving a wild card to compete with Venus.

The Williams sisters will face Solana Sierra and Camila Osorio in the first round. Williams' agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed that Serena tweaked her knee and was excused from media obligations. Despite this setback, Serena, unaided, left the venue and is preparing for her doubles matches later in the week.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026