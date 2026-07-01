Vishal Mega Mart Joins 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 Elite List

Vishal Mega Mart has been recognized in the 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, highlighting its significant contribution to India's economy. With over 800 stores nationwide, the retail giant remains committed to making aspirations affordable for millions of Indians and bolstering the country's retail sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:46 IST
Vishal Mega Mart Joins 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 Elite List
Vishal Mega Mart Outlet. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram, Haryana [India], July 1: Vishal Mega Mart has been named in the coveted 2025 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list, recognizing it as one of India's 500 most valued companies. This accolade underscores the company's dedication to making the dreams of millions of Indians achievable.

Speaking about the recognition, Mr. Gunender Kapur, MD & CEO of Vishal Mega Mart, expressed, "Being featured in this list is a testament to the trust placed in us by our extensive customer base and the hard work of our employees across the nation." The list, a collaboration between Axis Bank's Burgundy Private and Hurun India, highlights corporate excellence within the Indian economy.

Vishal Mega Mart operates over 800 stores across 535 cities, emphasizing affordability in fashion and FMCG. The company's digital platform boosts accessibility in over 500 cities, serving 14 million registered users. Their loyalty program leads domestically with 169 million customers. The company is also listed in the Kantar BrandZ™ 2025 Most Valuable Indian Brands.

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