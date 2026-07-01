Turkey Eyes Entry into EU's SEPA Payments System

Turkey is interested in joining the European Union's SEPA payments system, according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. This system aims to make cross-border euro currency payments more efficient. Fidan discussed this plan during talks with EU officials, reinforcing the ongoing dialogue between Turkey and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turkey Is Interested In Joining The European Unions Sepa Payments System | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:01 IST
Turkey Eyes Entry into EU's SEPA Payments System
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Turkey has expressed interest in integrating into the European Union's SEPA payments system, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stating that relevant financial institutions are actively working on this initiative.

Fidan addressed the topic during a Wednesday press conference responding to queries about his discussions with the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, alongside two other EU commissioners. The talks, held on Tuesday in Ankara, centered around Turkey's potential collaboration with the EU's 41-country Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA).

SEPA is designed to streamline cross-border euro transactions, making them faster, cheaper, and more secure, which aligns with Turkey's financial integration goals with the EU.

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