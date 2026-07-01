Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Joins Prime Video's 'Alliance' as Wildcard

Nigerian content creator Agu Stanley enters Prime Video's reality show 'Alliance' as a wildcard, bringing his Hindi fluency and humor. Hosted by Kunal Kemu, this psychological warfare show began on June 26. Recent departures and new entries keep the competition dynamic and unpredictable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 19:02 IST
Nigerian Influencer Agu Stanley Joins Prime Video's 'Alliance' as Wildcard
Agu Stanley (Image source: Creator's team). Image Credit: ANI

Popular Nigerian content creator Agu Stanley has been announced as a wildcard contestant on Prime Video's latest reality show, 'Alliance'. This information was revealed by a source close to Stanley, adding excitement to the show's dynamic roster.

Stanley, who boasts a massive following in India due to his fluent Hindi, sharp observations on everyday Indian life, and relatable humor, was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Bollywood film, 'Bandar'. His participation in 'Alliance' will undoubtedly add an interesting twist, as audiences eagerly watch how he navigates the high-stakes environment.

Hosted by actor Kunal Kemu, 'Alliance' began its streaming journey on June 26. The show features a diverse group of participants including Ravi Kishan, who recently exited due to professional commitments. As anticipation builds for actor-producer Sohail Khan's potential entry, the show continues to captivate audiences with its themes of psychological warfare and strategic manipulation.

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